WATERLOO — UnityPoint Health has appointed Pamela Delagardelle, UnityPoint Health–Waterloo president and CEO, as chief operating officer for its West Division.

In her new role, Delagardelle will oversee operations at UnityPoint hospitals in Des Moines, Sioux City and Fort Dodge. As part of this transition, Jenni Friedly has been named the new market president for UnityPoint Health–Waterloo, effective August 28.

“UnityPoint Health–Waterloo has a strong legacy in the Cedar Valley for putting patients and our team members first. I look forward to continuing this strong culture and commitment to our mission,” said Friedly. “I’m committed to working alongside our team members and providers to deliver exceptional care and show people how much they matter.”

Friedly most recently served as vice president and chief operating officer for UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital, which includes Allen Hospital and its associated entities, and president of UnityPoint Health–Marshalltown. She has been with the organization for more than 14 years, and during her tenure, Friedly was instrumental in turnaround efforts, including the opening of the Marshalltown hospital in 2022 after it was purchased out of bankruptcy in 2017. She received her Bachelor of Science in nursing degree from Upper Iowa University and her Master of Science in nursing from Allen College in Waterloo. She is a graduate of the Executive Leadership Academy at UnityPoint Health and serves on numerous nonprofit boards and committees in the Cedar Valley.

“We are excited to welcome Jenni to this role, given her strong leadership and overall dedication to our organization,” said Stacey Bentley, UnityPoint Health–Waterloo board chair. “UnityPoint Health has a long history of providing quality healthcare to those we serve, and we remain committed to delivering easier, more personal care to our communities.”

