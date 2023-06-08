Editor’s note: This is the fifth in a series on Cedar Valley Top 10 Nurses.

WATERLOO — Salem Fauser has worked in a lot of fields and worn a lot of hats in her 20-year career as a nurse, and it’s made her the caregiver she is today.

Growing up, Fauser was fascinated while reading the medical books her mother kept in the house, and nursing was recommended to her after taking a career placement test. Then, she saw hospice nurses caring for her great-grandfather before he died. That may have been the final factor in deciding her career path.

“They would be able to help people through a really difficult time in their lives and their family member’s life. And so that just kind of further indicated to me that maybe that’s something that I wanted to look into going to school for when I graduated high school,” Fauser said.

Starting as an emergency room nurse at Waverly Health Center, she then got into home health care before working at the University of Northern Iowa’s student health clinic. Now she’s with the Black Hawk County Department of Public Health providing case management for tuberculosis infections and latent TB. It often involves going into the patient’s home to collect samples and administer medications.

During the pandemic, Fauser and her team also were tasked with contact tracing and other work to battle COVID-19, adding to the workload as TB never took a break in that time.

It’s a diverse array of work, all of which has readied her for the job she does today. The TB nurses operate with a lot of autonomy, but working in the ER built up Fauser’s assessment skills, helping her to be comfortable by herself in an urgent situation or an emergency. Meanwhile, working in home health care trained her in how to work in someone else’s home environment, providing the necessary care to accommodate their needs and provide them with comfort.

Along the way, Fauser said, she also had excellent mentors to show her how to work under pressure and in the home environment.

“I think all of those aspects of those different areas that I’ve been in kind of have helped me to hone those skills. Because that is really something that you need to do public health nursing, is understanding others and the desire to learn about them as a whole person,” Fauser said. “So that you can really understand what their needs are.”

Tuberculosis is often overlooked as a disease, but infections still happen and exposure is still a real possibility for many people. For those people who are exposed and infected, the prospects can be frightening, and it can completely interrupt their lives for some time. According to Fauser, part of her job is learning about the person entirely, helping them to find the best way to cut through the fear and frustration and get their lives back on track.

“I try my best to listen to the whole person,” Fauser said. “It’s really important for me to understand their perspective because it helps me understand their needs and the best way to help them get through this interruption in their life.”

Her hard work and professionalism also caught the attention of her peers, who recommended her as one of the Top 10 Nurses in the Cedar Valley. In particular, they noted her willingness to work outside of regular hours and provide treats to pediatric patients – purchased out of her own pocket.

“Salem doesn’t let the ‘bad’ days get the best of her and makes sure they don’t get the best of her coworkers either,” her recommendation read. “She always has a well-thought-out opinion or plan and often reminds us that we are doing what we love and making a difference. And sometimes, that’s all a nurse needs.”

