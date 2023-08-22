WATERLOO — Ryan Meyer has been named the chief operations officer for MercyOne Northeast Iowa. Meyer has been with MercyOne since 2014 and has nearly 15 years of experience working in health care.

During his time at MercyOne, Ryan has served in many roles, including vice president and site administrator of Cedar Falls, vice president of operations and assistant administrator.

He held the position of vice president/chief operating officer until starting the new position.

In his role as COO, Ryan is responsible for leading and achieving operating goals and performance plans and ensuring strategic implementation throughout Northeast Iowa. He will work in a dyad leadership model with Matthew Sojka, MD, chief medical officer for MercyOne Northeast Iowa.

Ryan holds a bachelor’s degree from University of Northern Iowa and a master’s degree from Des Moines University.