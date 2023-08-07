GRUNDY CENTER — Grundy County Memorial Hospital has been named a 2023 Top Workplaces for the Healthcare Industry winner. This national award is based on results of an anonymous employee feedback survey conducted by Energage, a firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement.

“It is an absolute honor to be recognized nationally as a Top Workplace for the health care industry,” Adam Scherling, hospital administrator, said in a news release. “Our associates and the culture we have built here at GCMH are the reasons why we are able to provide the high-quality care our patients have come to know and trust.”

The hospital ranked 20th out of 111 health care companies recognized in the category of companies with less than 500 employees. There were nearly 800 total companies registered for the survey in the health care category.

