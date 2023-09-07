WATERLOO — Those seeking much-needed dental care and those who just want to improve their smile will have the chance to do so in October for free.

The Iowa Mission of Mercy will be hosting a free dental clinic on Oct. 13 and 14 at the Waterloo Convention Center. Each day, doors will open at 6 a.m.

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart announced the event on Tuesday.

“It demonstrates what I know to be true and that we are a community that cares about each other and steps up when called upon to help our neighbors near and far,” he said. “In this case, with critical and sometimes life-saving dental care. And there’s nothing more important than a smile.”

IMOM visited Waterloo in 2008 and 2014. Dr. Martin Averill, a retired dentist from Waterloo and a local committee co-chair, said people line up the night before to make sure they get seen.

Dental services provided include x-rays, cleanings, extractions, fillings and a limited number of partial dentures – also known as flippers. The dentists will see any patient regardless of age. There is no cost and no need to provide insurance. Free child care will also be provided.

Some services will not be provided, such as crowns, implants, full dentures or wisdom teeth extractions.

After patients provide their medical history to a nurse, they will go to dental triage to discuss what they want, or need, to have done. Only one service or procedure can be done at a time. For example, if someone needs an extraction and a filling, the dentist will determine which situation is more dire but the clinic is completely patient-driven. Patients can also reenter the line once their first procedure is finished.

Laurie Traetow, the executive director of the Iowa Dental Foundation, said patients range from someone who recently visited a dentist but fell on hard times and can’t afford a cleaning to someone needing to have every single tooth pulled.

Averill said one patient has come to the events multiple times and he had 12 teeth pulled.

“He saw me and ran up to me and gave me a big hug,” he said, saying the man said he had never felt so good in his life. “Things like that, it changes them.”

Another patient received a partial denture, resulting in the man having a full set of teeth again. He was so excited and couldn’t decide who to show his new teeth to first – his mom or his friends.

When IMOM visited in 2008, which was the organization’s first event, 1,254 patients were served and $602,000 of free oral care was provided. In 2014, about the same number of patients were seen and over $768,000 of care was given.

In the past 15 years, the organization has seen 16,000 patients with a cost of over $11.5 million. Averill said he believes about 75% of patients are from Iowa. At last year’s event in Des Moines, one patient traveled all the way from Tennessee. According to Traetow, 84% of patients make less than $36,600 a year.

To provide the care, about 100 dentists, as well as hygienists and dental assistants, work for free. A group called American Dentist Care Foundation holds all of the operating devices, which includes about 100 chairs.

The organization is looking for 400 dental professionals and 600 general volunteers. Those interested in volunteering can go online to iowamom.org and click the volunteer button.

