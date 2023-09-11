CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Valley Medical Specialists has opened a new orthopedic walk-in clinic, led by Dr. Benjamin Torrez.

Cedar Valley OrthoExpress is located at 4612 Prairie Parkway. With the abundance of athletic programs and athletes in the area, CVMS saw a need to expand into a walk-in option for its orthopedic services at Cedar Valley OrthoAgility.

Patients can avoid an expensive and time-consuming trip to the emergency room by walking in without an appointment and be seen for acute injuries. Cedar Valley OrthoExpress can help with sprains, strains, fractures, swollen and injured joints, muscle pain, and torn ligaments.

The clinic is open 1-6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8-10:30 a.m. on Saturday. To learn more go online to torrezorthopedics.com or call (319) 859-8139.

Another way Cedar Valley Medical Specialists has expanded is to create partnerships with local high school and college athletic programs. Last year, Dr. Jeffrey Clark of CVMS and the University of Northern Iowa entered into a sports medicine partnership.

Recently, CVMS and Wartburg College Athletics entered a similar partnership. The company is also the sports medicine provider for Upper Iowa University Athletics and the Waterloo Bucks as well as many high school athletes.

