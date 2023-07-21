WATERLOO — The work of an area nurse was recently recognized by one of the nation’s largest dental benefits administrators.

Bridget Saffold, an administrator for a MercyOne clinic, was named as one of 12 Health Equity Heroes by DentaQuest. The recipients were selected for their forward-thinking approaches to expanding equitable access to health care.

Saffold was recognized for her work with Focus on Diabetes, which she started in 2015 due in part to her father’s health struggles. Focus on Diabetes uses volunteer service to provide free screenings, health supplies and education on diabetes through community outreach.

“People just need to be educated, need to be empowered with information. ... What has been good about it is that we’ve been able to meet people in the community and bridge them back to care with our local health organizations,” she said.

DentaQuest will also donate $5,000 to Focus on Diabetes in Saffold’s name, which will be used to continue to grow the organization’s community connections and technology access.

“Over the years, we’ve grown those partnerships with the community and we’re still looking to grow that even more. Because that really is the way we can help people best is if we get them into our space and we’re able to provide them with education and awareness,” she said.

This latest honor adds on to a list of accolades Saffold has racked up through the years, including being named one of The Courier’s 20 Under 40 recipients in 2016 and being inducted into the Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame in 2021.

Focus on Diabetes recently added free small dental screening to its offerings. When blood sugar is high, acids and sugars in saliva can create dental problems, an aspect of the condition that Saffold says a lot of people aren’t aware of. The award will help highlight the connection between diabetes and dental issues.

The organization serves 150 to 200 people per year in Black Hawk County and has recently expanded to offer some services in the Cedar Rapids area. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization provided services statewide and in other states and countries.

In light of her awards and honors, Saffold can still hear the voice of her father, Walter Reed Jr., encouraging her forward.

As his struggles with diabetes continued to progress until his death in 2018, she remembers him always supporting her in any way he could.

“He said, ‘Don’t stop doing it even if only a few people come.’ He said, ‘Watch what I tell you, it’s going to grow and it’s going to get bigger,’” Saffold recounted.

Receiving the DentaQuest honor is just one more step in the growing process.

“By somebody’s recognition, it gets the word out even more so we can have a greater impact on our communities and communities across Iowa,” she said.

Focus on Diabetes will be holding its annual event at the Waterloo Center for the Arts from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 9. More information about upcoming events can be found on the organization’s Facebook page.

