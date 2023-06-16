Tenth in a series on Cedar Valley Top 10 Nurses.

WATERLOO — Working in a wound clinic isn’t for the faint of heart — or anyone with a weak stomach. That makes nurse practitioners like Amanda “Mandy” Vervaecke champions for patients and their families.

Vervaecke leads a team of “wound warriors” at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital Wound and Hyperbaric Center. She’s considered a superstar among her patients and colleagues, but to her way of thinking, “my patients are the heroes of the story. I’m along for the ride.”

Vervaecke, 53, is being honored as one of The Courier’s Top 10 Cedar Valley Nurses for 2023.

“Her compassion and sense of humor is equally shared with the entire Wound Clinic staff. Not only does Mandy orchestrate healing wounds, she is also instrumental in healing hearts,” reads her recommendation for the award.

“You’re working with a patient who is in pain, who doesn’t feel good. I look at wound care like gardening. When you first get there, it looks bad and smells bad. Then you get to work. By the end, it’s perfect and healed,” said Vervaecke, of Denver.

Vervaecke is a good listener, as well as compassionate and caring. That personal touch is a strong component in the healing process.

“I believe in leaving no stone unturned in helping someone heal a wound. You have to look at the total picture and to have good communication with patients,” she explained. “We see our patients once or twice a week and sometimes as often as daily, if necessary. That means we get to know our patients really well. I care about them, and I want to provide the best care for them. I like hearing their stories. I fall in love every time.

“They become like family, and it gives me great pride when a patient is healed and walks out and rings the bell. That’s my joy,” Vervaecke said.

Vervaecke grew up in Cedar Falls and graduated from Cedar Falls High School. She earned her bachelor of science degree in nursing from Allen College in 1995, and continued her education, receiving her master’s degree in nursing in 2003.

The registered nurse worked the overnight shift in the surgical ward at Allen Hospital (now UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital), then moved into the recovery room and went back to school to become a nurse practitioner. She also completed a residency at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.

“I wanted the next challenge,” she said, smiling. “I love being a nurse practitioner.”

Vervaecke is certified and trained to provide primary patient care without direct supervision of a physician. “As a nurse practitioner I have more autonomy, and I can write prescriptions,” she explained. NPs can diagnose and treat conditions and determine treatment options for patients’ wounds, as well as educating patients about wound care to reduce infection and promote healing.

She works with wound patients in both clinic and hospital settings.

Her days are spent assessing wounds, determining treatments, cleaning and bandaging wounds, collaborating with other medical professionals about patients and providing treatment.

In nominating Vervaecke as a Top Cedar Valley Nurse, a colleague praised her for “truly” promoting “the concept of personal and professional teamwork in Allen’s Wound Clinic.”

“I love to work, and I’m dedicated to my patients. You’ve got to trust when somebody is taking care of you. I’m compelled to help when I see someone suffering,” Vervaecke explained.

Vervaecke has two daughters, Julia, 23, and Alice, 21. When she has free time, she likes to spend it relaxing with her two dogs and two cats. “And I love to run — 5Ks — and travel. I love to spend my time with my family. That’s my joy.”

