JOHNSTON — Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation Monday granting a temporary 30-day weight limit exemption for trucks operating on Iowa roads to support the haul of this year’s crop during harvest. The proclamation will be effective immediately.

The proclamation increases the weight allowable for shipment of corn, soybeans, hay, straw, and stover, by 12.5% per axle (up to a maximum of 90,000 pounds) without the need for an oversize/overweight permit.

The proclamation applies to loads transported on all highways within Iowa, excluding the federal interstate system. Trucks cannot exceed the truck’s regular maximum by more than 12.5% per axle and must obey the posted limits on all roads and bridges.

“On behalf of Iowa’s farmers, we extend our gratitude to Governor Reynolds for approval of this proclamation as it is a tremendous help for Iowa’s corn farmers,” Iowa Corn Growers Association President Jolene Riessen, a farmer from Ida Grove, said in a news release. “With the extended weight, a 500-acre Iowa corn farmer would require 12 fewer truckloads and a 1,000-acre Iowa corn farmer would require 25 fewer truckloads, which is both a time saver and a fuel saver.”

The proclamation directs the Iowa Department of Transportation to monitor the operation of the proclamation and assure the public’s safety by facilitating the movement of the trucks involved. Farmers who are transporting grain are also required to follow their vehicle safety standards on axle weights.

The exemption will be granted for 30 days beginning Sept. 11 to Oct. 11.