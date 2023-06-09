WATERLOO — The city has received more than $600,000 in new funds to focus on a former Rath Packing Company building, currently occupied by Crystal Cold.

The Environmental Protection Agency Region 7 presented the city with $642,400 as a grant recipient for brownfields cleanup. A brownfield is a former industrial or commercial site where the land could be affected by environmental contamination. The grant program is funded by President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The funds will be used to clean up the former Rath property at 1442 Sycamore St. The more than four-acre site has four interconnected brick structures which operated as a meat packing plant from 1908 to 1985. The cleanup would remove the asbestos in the building materials, preparing it for possible demolition.

In 1985, when Rath went bankrupt, Crystal Cold moved into the multi-story building. Since then, Crystal has had four expansions on the Rath site for its cold storage business, with the latest addition at 1656 Sycamore St. being the largest. The building now has 200,000 square feet of refrigerated space.

The $21 million expansion sits where the former Rath slaughterhouse used to be. After nearly two years of construction, the building has now created efficiency and modernity in refrigeration and extra safety for both employees and the food in cold storage.

Tom Poe, the president of Crystal Cold, said the one-story building eliminates the need for elevators, which are used in the Rath building. He said the elevators there are so old that no one wants to fix them.

The city currently owns the Rath building and Poe hopes every employee is phased into the new building by mid-July. Then, the EPA will do asbestos abatement. After that, Poe hopes the building will be torn down.

If it is, he expects there to be another expansion of Crystal Cold. Another possibility, he said, is that a new food processing plant would to come to town.

Mayor Quentin Hart, along with multiple people from the EPA, were glad Crystal Cold didn’t move far from its Rath location. At one point, Waterloo was labeled as “Factory City, Iowa,” according to Hart.

“(Waterloo) has been instrumental across the country for providing products and providing service to our greater country,” he said. “It’s important to make sure that we never forget those cities in the impact that we have done, or may have done to the overall environment of our local community.”

He said it’s important to transform former industrial sites into a place to provide more jobs to the community.

Other brownfield sites in Waterloo that have been cleaned up and repurposed include the former Grand Hotel, now Grand Crossing; the former Wonder Bread Bakery, now SingleSpeed Brewing; and a former dry cleaner, which is now the Boys and Girls Club.

