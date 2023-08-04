WATERLOO — Find out where your food comes from. On Aug. 13, local food producers are opening their farms to the public for the seventh annual Cedar Valley Urban Farm Crawl.

Participants can choose to swing by farms on bikes during a morning We Ride Bike Ride With We Arose Co-op from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or drive at their own pace on the Traditional Farm Crawl from 1 to 5 p.m. The bike ride requires registration. No registration is required for the traditional crawl.

Admission is free, and there will be activities for all ages. The Cedar Valley Regional Food and Farm Network is sponsoring the event.

Interest in local sourcing for food continues to grow, said Jodie Huegerich, University of Northern Iowa Local Food Program manager. In the Cedar Valley, local producers provide farmers’ markets, grocery stores, local restaurants, and other venues with food, fruit, meat, dairy products, honey, flowers, and more.

“The Farm Crawl is a family-friendly event that is fun and gives the public an opportunity to meet local producers and learn more about what producers and people in the community are growing, what locally grown or produced food is available,” said Huegerich.

“This encourages people to support local producers. We continue to educate people about where their food comes from and the awesome practices that our local producers have on their farms. We may not have many organic farmers in the area, but we have a lot of farmers who are using organic practices and doing a great job growing nutritious food and taking care of the land,” she explained.

The network is a coalition of individuals, food and farm businesses, the UNI Local Food Program, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Iowa State University Extension & Outreach, and other community organizations and leaders. The goal is to work together to positively impact the local food system and make it easier to find sources of locally grown food.

The 15-mile bike route begins and ends at We Arose Garden at 300 Peek St. in Waterloo. Registration forms are available online at cvfoodfarmnetwork.org/2023-farm-crawl-and-we-ride-bike-ride. We Arose Co-op is a network of local food producers intent on building community and increasing access to healthy food options through education and outreach. Waterloo Bicycle Works is a partner in the ride.

Riders will stop at Sugar Hill neighborhood garden, 600 Webster St.; Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence garden, 1224 Mobile St.; Jesse Cosby Center garden, 1112 Mobile St.; Litteaur’s Garden Produce, 4929 Weiden Road; Northeast Iowa Food Bank garden, 261 Vinton St.; and Peoples Community Health Clinic garden, 905 Franklin St., all in Waterloo.

Traditional farm crawl participants include, in Waterloo, Bluejay Orchard, 9202 Kimball Ave.; Cook’s Fruits and Vegetables, 3724 Sage Road; Highland Community Garden, north end of Vine and Dietrick streets; Hope Tree Acres, 1420 W. Donald St.; and Southern Goods, 7540 Hammond Ave. The Cedar Falls participant is Fitkin Popcorn, 5400 Ford Road.

Each location on the traditional crawl will feature an overview of its farm or garden on the half-hour from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“We looked at proximity between the locations. We want to offer a good quality event and keep it within reasonable driving distances. Fitkin Popcorn is a fun location and a little bit different than our other farms. It’s also close enough to our Waterloo locations to make it easy to reach,” Huegerich said.

“We’ve done a similar format for the past three years. For the traditional crawl, there’s no specific route to follow. Each farm looks different, so if you want to go to one or two of the farms, or five or six, that’s great. You decide,” she added.

