CEDAR FALLS — A new downtown gift shop bills itself as having a “little bit of everything.”

Cedar Falls native Teri Johnson recently opened up her new store, Fab Finds, at 510 State St., Suite B, the former location of the Subculture Skateboards and Disc Golf.

“We have fabulous finds. It is exactly what it sounds like,” Johnson said. “There’s a little bit of everything for everyone. I hope people can come in and find something they like at a decent price.”

It sits in the same building as Legacy Wellness, right behind the Cedar Falls Public Library and in between E-Clips Hair Studio and HealthCare Revolutions.

“Our store will always be changing and trying to add different things,” she added. “We hope people pass by wondering what might be new every week.”

Johnson came across the smaller spot, less than 600 square feet in size, for her new business when her son, Cole, 16 had been looking for the local skateboard shop and came to realize Subculture Skateboards was no longer open.

“It’s downtown Cedar Falls,” she said about why she picked the spot. “It gets pretty busy.”

It had been a goal of hers to own a shop after working for someone else’s business at several different jobs in the past.

“I wanted to be my own boss and set my own hours,” she said. “I love meeting and talking with people.”

The brick-and-mortar location will sell Bling Boutique by Teri, a craft business she previously operated online and craft shows, as well as lots of clothing, the goods of other nearby vendors and the familiar jewelry offered up by Paparazzi Accessories. She’s engaging in wholesaling and other direct sales, as well.

On the shelves, a customer will find different types of clothing, jewelry, tumblers, keychains, hair accessories, purses, snacks, books, games and movies.

The local vendors include Little Miss Fashionista, Why Woodn’t You? and Patterson Custom. In the future, she hopes to add more children’s clothes, cellphone accessories and magnets.

Local vendors can offer merchandise inside the store for a small fee and percentage of their proceeds. Johnson can be reached either on her Facebook business page, by calling (319) 229-6273 or emailing FabFinds50613@hotmail.com.

Her hours of operation are 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.