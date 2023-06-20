CEDAR FALLS — A new business is planned at the old Hydrant Firehouse Grill building on College Hill.

Thomas Benedict, a former part-owner of Sharky’s nightclub, is opening Cooper’s Taproom, a bar at 2002 College St. where patrons will be able to get drinks and meals while hanging out with friends, watching televised sports or singing karaoke.

He named the new spot after his 6-year-old son, Cooper, and expects it to be fully opened by early August.

“I’ve always loved the location and going to the Hydrant and the Mexican restaurant that used to be there,” said Benedict. “I used to live down the street and it is cool how it’s off on its own on the Hill. It’s not too small and it’s not too big. It’s a happy medium.”

The Hydrant closed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was previously the home of El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Bar. The 2,624-square-foot space is one floor with an occupancy of 106. It is still owned by Dwayne Eilers, who operated the Hydrant, and will be leased by Benedict.

“I really love living in Cedar Falls and love the community a lot,” he added. “I never went to UNI but feel we have a great area that’s shared between the university and College Hill.”

The taproom will offer a variety of craft, imported and domestic beers, including eight on tap, as well as a specialty cocktail menu and a slate of liquor and mixed drinks.

He doesn’t plan to “reinvent the wheel” and is still ironing out what drinks will be offered. He’s thinking of a New Orleans-styled cocktail as well as four “signature” cocktails based on the tastes of his family.

Additionally, Benedict is subleasing the kitchen to Umer Malik Ali, a chef who ran the Munchees food truck on College Hill and in the 500 block of Broadway Street in Waterloo three to four years ago.

He plans to offer gyros and Pakistani cuisine as well as fish and burgers, pizza, chicken wings, specialty fries, mozzarella sticks, and onion rings.

“There are no gyro places in Cedar Falls,” said Ali. “I guess there’s Arby’s. But we’re going to have authentic, international food and give college students options. Many don’t have cars and live in the dorms and they don’t have a lot of late-night options. And our food will be affordable.”

The taproom plans to be open 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. The kitchen, will have late night hours mirroring that of the time drinks are served.

Benedict returned Sunday to Cedar Falls after taking a weekend trip with his family to Chicago to enjoy the scene, a baseball game and gain some “inspiration” for his new business.

“I’ve always loved going to Chicago,” said Benedict. “We have friends there and I’ve been a lifelong Cubs fan.”

Benedict plans to paint the establishment’s walls ivy green, in honor of the renowned ivy-covered outfield walls at the team’s home stadium, Wrigley Field.

He’ll also be adding new hardwood floors, re-staining the bar, adding televisions, and bringing in some sports memorabilia.

But he’s planning to largely maintain the footprint and what had been inside the old Hydrant Firehouse Grill, including the horseshoe-shaped bar, high-top tables and booth seating.

His hope is to build up a group of regulars patronizing the establishment during the daytime and then cater to the college students on the weekends.

Benedict noted he also plans to offer karaoke on Thursdays. His wife is a teacher and the couple hopes to also cater to educators Friday after they get off work.

The owner-manager plans to hire 15 people for the taproom, eight to nine bartenders as well as other floor staff and a DJ. The kitchen staff will range between three to five people. Anyone interested in applying can reach out through the business’ Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages.

Originally from Monticello, Benedict came to the Cedar Valley to attend Hawkeye Community College for a photography degree and has remained in the area since the early 2000s. He began working at Sharky’s in 2005 as a DJ and manager and eventually became part-owner in 2011 until his decision to divest in March.

Immediately to the south of the old Hydrant building, the city has taken on a $2.69 million infrastructure project. One component is the expansion and beautifying of the Pettersen Plaza. Benedict said that did not influence his decision to open the business there.

College Hill has seen changes over the years. Among them is the closure of Tony’s Pizzeria and The Other Place, longtime staples.

Dior’s Slushee & Bar had opened on the Hill, but did not last more than a year. Balance Hot Yoga recently moved away to a relatively new Viking Road plaza.

