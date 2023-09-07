CEDAR FALLS — Local employers’ commitments to their staffs and their communities were honored Thursday at The Courier’s Employers of Choice Awards ceremony.

Held at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls, the event celebrated businesses large and small that offer a diversity of career options and that put people before profits.

This award stems from each company’s employees. The time and effort these individuals took to write messages on why their company is the best place to work for shows how much they value their companies.

Honorees include privately owned companies, nonprofits, newer ventures, and companies with 90-plus years in business:

This year’s Employers of Choice include:

Advanced Heat Treat

Blackhawk Engineering

CBE Companies

Cedar Falls Utilities

Cedar Valley Hospice

Exceptional Persons, Inc.

Goodwill Industries of Northeast Iowa

Grundy County Memorial Hospital

KRYTON Engineered Metals

Montage Cedar Falls

NewAldaya Lifescapes

Next Generation Wireless

PDCM Insurance

Peters Construction

Talk to Me Technologies

VGM Group

Warren Transport

Waterloo Adult Public Defenders

To see an online magazine honoring The Courier’s 2023 Employers if Choice, go to wcfourier.com or click on the link https://wcfcourier.com/app/bookshelf/EmployersOfChoice/2023/