CEDAR FALLS — Local employers’ commitments to their staffs and their communities were honored Thursday at The Courier’s Employers of Choice Awards ceremony.
Held at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls, the event celebrated businesses large and small that offer a diversity of career options and that put people before profits.
This award stems from each company’s employees. The time and effort these individuals took to write messages on why their company is the best place to work for shows how much they value their companies.
Honorees include privately owned companies, nonprofits, newer ventures, and companies with 90-plus years in business:
This year’s Employers of Choice include:
- Advanced Heat Treat
- Blackhawk Engineering
- CBE Companies
- Cedar Falls Utilities
- Cedar Valley Hospice
- Exceptional Persons, Inc.
- Goodwill Industries of Northeast Iowa
- Grundy County Memorial Hospital
- KRYTON Engineered Metals
- Montage Cedar Falls
- NewAldaya Lifescapes
- Next Generation Wireless
- PDCM Insurance
- Peters Construction
- Talk to Me Technologies
- VGM Group
- Warren Transport
- Waterloo Adult Public Defenders
To see an online magazine honoring The Courier’s 2023 Employers if Choice, go to wcfourier.com or click on the link https://wcfcourier.com/app/bookshelf/EmployersOfChoice/2023/