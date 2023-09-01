CEDAR FALLS — College Square Mall recently lost two key tenants, Lark Brewing and My Dress Up Shop, on top of at least four other local businesses that were part of a revitalization campaign started two years ago.

Approximately 80% of units are available in the main indoor corridor, including the entire west wing – or some 20 storefronts. That’s a stark contrast to decades ago when the building, located at 6301 University Ave., was full of businesses.

An increased focus on bars and restaurants, entertainment venues, and locally owned businesses has seemingly fizzled.

Meanwhile, the Cedar Falls Economic Development Corporation’s attempt to partner with local investors to buy the mall is “on pause,” said Executive Director Jim Brown.

Offers were exchanged, but negotiations broke down and the group has realized the mall industry is a “whole different world,” Brown told the City Council in August. “We’ll just sit tight, according to those who are experts in that world, and see what happens.”

City officials briefly have talked publicly about the dying mall and a lack of growth in the University Avenue corridor. The challenges could be among the issues discussed prior to the Nov. 7 city election. Three council seats and the mayoral office are up for grabs, and all incumbents have said they will not seek re-election.

Lark Brewing, one of the two front-facing tenants, ceased operations Aug. 20, according to a Facebook post, but the business provided no reason. Owner Jordan Davis refused comment.

My Dress Up Shop’s Jodi Ross closed her store and shifted to a home operation July 31 after a nearly 15-year run at the mall. In a lengthy Facebook post, she said “smells in my store for quite some time” caused her leave.

“For 180 days and counting I have given enough time for management to fix this and come up with a solution. I have been ignored,” she wrote. “Mall manager ignores the problem hoping it will go away. The only thing going away will be the customers. They complain of their eyes burning and how it smells.”

Property Manager Patsy Ament, in an email, deferred comment to mall owner Namdar Realty. The privately held commercial real estate investment and management firm based in Great Neck, New York, has a massive portfolio of 254 retail properties. At least 50 are malls, according to its website. The Courier did not get a response from Namdar Realty.

Other tenants, once part of the revitalization, have left, as well. They include Kisha’s Desserts and Eatery, Smackhouse Blues and BBQ, Ari’z Martini Lounge and Junior’s.

Lorenzo Forristall, former owner of Kisha’s who now runs Simply Bliss Cheesecakes, said he’d been sold on a vision by mall management that never materialized. He blamed the failures on a lack of marketing and management’s unwillingness to accept help from tenants or take on creative ideas to generate traffic.

“We’ve always been received well, and the public supported us, at least the ones that knew us or found us by accident. They really were loyal,” Forristall said. “I signed a cheap lease, but it doesn’t help when no one is coming.”

Forristall said the mall put him in the position of “10 years or nothing” when it came to signing a lease in 2021. Then, about a year ago, he had to move out — well before the termination date.

A small claims court case was brought by the mall this year against his former business partner for unpaid rent on the 1,398-square-foot space. It showed the monthly rent started at $1 per square foot, or $1,398, and would have grown to $1,824 by the end of the 10 years.

The four new businesses had come aboard as part of a revitalization project meant to attract restaurants, bars, independent retailers and entertainment options. Leasing opportunities had been listed as low as $1.25 per square foot per month, according to a Facebook page advertising the project in early 2021.

But a walk through the mall shows businesses haven’t flocked there. A number of events have been hosted in its common space, however.

The only new local business to remain there is Incredible India. Owner Lali Bhatia said he chose the spot because of the cheaper rent and the smaller kitchen in the 1,200-square-foot space after moving from a stand-alone location on University Avenue in Waterloo. He’s locked into a three-year lease but declined to give the rate.

His eatery sits across from Claire’s and Villa Italian Specialties, a 30-year staple at the mall that is still going strong. Oftentimes, customers are swarming around the establishment ordering pizza at lunchtime.

“We need more restaurants out here and stuff for kids and teenagers to do to stay out of trouble. I like the Italian one, and we go to Von Maur. If something’s on sale, I might buy it,” said Wendy Wolf of Waterloo, one of the many “mall walkers” who was taking a lap this week.

Von Maur, the largest retail store with the most employees at the mall, sees at least a couple of hundred visitors most days. Management attributes that to customer service, a loyal customer base, quality merchandise and being a “destination” as the only remaining department store.

Marcus College Square Cinema, Bath & Body Works and HuHot Mongolian Grill are among the tenants still attracting traffic – none of which are small, local businesses. Although part of the indoor complex, the mall does not own the space occupied by larger tenant Ashley Home Furniture.

Visitors at the mall remember past stores over the years since it opened in 1969 like Younkers, Montgomery Ward, Casual Corner, Woolco, Christopher & Banks and Hallmark.

“Tom Cruise still wants you to watch ‘Mission Impossible’ on the big screen,” said a Reinbeck resident who rarely visits the mall nowadays. “But 30 years ago, there were people and stores.”

