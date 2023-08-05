CLARKSVILLE — As friends and neighbors gathered to celebrate family farm New Day Dairy’s selection for the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award on Thursday, Dave Bolin couldn’t help but to reflect on how his family got there.

He knows the land just east of town very well. It is where he grew up, where he took the reins of the family dairy farm at the age of 13. It is where he got to know the woman who would become his wife – at the time the neighbor girl, Pam Jensen. Today, it is where he can watch his grandchildren play and do some of the very farm chores he himself was responsible for years ago.

“I remember as a kid driving up here with my grandpa and picking plums out of the fence line, which is just over there,” he gestured.

Today, that fence line surrounds that same family dairy farm now in the hands of Dave’s son, Dan, and his wife, Lynn.

“This was a wide open field,” he said, referring to the plot of land where Dan and Lynn erected a new barn in 2015, just across the gravel road from the site of the original farm established in 1890. The operation today milks about 120 cows; farms about 200 acres of crops including corn, hay, peas, barley and oats; and is an active member of Prairie Farms Co-op, a network of over 650 family farms across the Midwest.

Dave’s grandfather, George Washington Bolin, planted the first seeds to what is today a five-generations-deep family operation. “He would be pretty surprised,” Dave said, if his grandfather could see the scene on the farm today.

On Thursday, a big white tent set up in the yard sheltered dozens of friends, neighbors and partners from the August sun as they celebrated the farm’s latest distinction.

Sponsored by the Coalition to Support Iowa Farmers and The Big Show on WHO Radio, the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award recognizes livestock farmers who show care for the environment and their livestock, and who are committed to their community.

The Bolin family is the 176th recipient of the award and the first in Butler County.

“We don’t think of what we do as anything that special, and some of it is because of people like my dad and my grandfather. It’s what I saw,” Dan said upon accepting the award for the family.

“Normative for me is that you take care of the land around you, you take care of the environment. Normative for me is you care for your cows, you treat them well, you treat your cows like they’re ladies,” he said. “I’m very thankful for the heritage I have.”

New Day Dairy was selected for the award through a nomination process.

“We are so honored that our neighbors and those who work with us would nominate us. ... It just shows the legacy of our family farm,” Lynn said. “Being good neighbors and being good stewards of the land and taking care of our animals is something that didn’t just start with us.”

The farm is certified for responsible management through their cooperative and the barn was designed with cow comfort in mind. The cows are milked using a robot named Rita, which is able to customize the process to each cow and can alert Dan of health changes such as possible mastitis infections or feed changes. The cows are fed with the grains the family grows and the manure from the farm is used in turn to fertilize the soil.

Another generation-spanning commitment the farm has made has been to community engagement. The family has always made an effort to bring people onto the farm to see the daily operations that eventually become the milk sitting in their refrigerators at home.

Dan and Lynn have brought that idea to a new level with the guest barn. Guests from across the state and the country come to stay in the vacation rental attached to the barn. Windows overlook the cows in the barn, perfect for 24/7 “cow gazing.”

Lynn said the guest barn has been a big hit, even for guests who are a little skeptical at first. All in all, she said it has helped rejuvenate the connections between people and farms.

“Most people are generations removed from the farm now, but we all eat,” she said. “That is the tapestry that weaves us all together.”

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig visited the farm to present the award. He especially commended the family’s efforts toward engagement, saying, “Those are seeds that get planted that sprout later and you may not ever know the impact that you can have.”

Although a lot has changed over the years – for starters, going from milking cows by hand to using a robot – the dedication to dairy has stayed the same.

“I think the one thing that stays the same is that we still realize the importance of what we do, that dairy is a nutritious product,” said Dave’s wife, Pam. “It’s easy to supply so many nutrients to kids and adults, and it’s nutrients that are valuable whether you’re a child or a senior citizen. ... It gives some meaning to what we do.”

