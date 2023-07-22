CEDAR FALLS — It’s a good sign when a new eatery already has regulars just a week after opening.

That’s been the case for Dorian Larson, Mike Keller and Cody Tucker, who opened Le Petit Patisserie and Café at the former Carter House Market & Café location at 119 Main St., which closed after about a year in business. Before that, it’d been Farm Shed.

“My neighbor from across the street has been here several times, and I live in Waverly,” said Tucker.

Eagle View Partners, a company of developer Mark Kittrell, owns the Black Hawk Hotel and the attached 1,700-square-foot space now housing the new breakfast and brunch spot.

It’s the second establishment Larson, Keller and Tucker own. The other is Montage, a fine dining restaurant also in downtown Cedar Falls at 222 Main St.

“It’s been very well received,” said Larson. “A lady told me today that she had been hoping for a place like this. There just aren’t many options like this.”

A recent Main Street survey asked what type of eating or drinking establishment would draw a person downtown more often. Breakfast/brunch restaurant was the top choice at 53.6% and bakery was second at 45.9%.

Chocolate and almond croissants are the favorite dessert in the early going. The brie and prosciutto sandwich and smash burger also are popular. The menu includes sandwiches, salads, soups and weekend brunch options in addition to baked goods like scones, macaroons, madeleines, breads, and cakes – 99% of which are made in house.

Drinks include coffee, juice, milk, lemonade and soda with alcohol options like Bloody Mary’s and mimosas coming soon.

The team reimagined the space, next to Uncle Harry’s Five and Dime Tavern. It includes a kitchen, bakery and eating area with comfortable booth and table seating for up to 40 people. Wi-Fi and electrical outlets are available for those who want to get some work done.

The aroma draws you in and children can stand on their seats and peek into the bakery to see how the goodies are made.

Larson, Keller and Tucker met while working at Montage and worked their way up to management before taking over the business two years ago from former owners Jim and Jodi Landau.

They each got into the food business in their teens, whether as a dishwasher, busser, or behind the counter at a bakery. Now they’ve turned their experiences into an entrepreneurial venture.

“You love seeing people’s immediate reactions to the food and service you provide, and seeing that immediate response is definitely a huge bump in self-confidence,” Keller said.

Their dream project was a patisserie with trained chefs who utilize French-inspired cooking and baking techniques but put their own spin on the food they produce.

Austin Carlson, who has held management positions at both Montage and Cedar Falls Brown Bottle, is chef de cuisine. Vicky Dunn, who has sold naturally fermented artisanal bread and pastries at Cedar Valley farmers markets and taught bread-making at Three Pines Farm, is head pastry chef. Jennifer Kane, the other pastry chef, worked at Carter House and served as the pastry chef for Verve.

“A strong emphasis has to be placed on the crew we have,” said Larson. “Vicky, Jennifer and Austin have been dedicated the last month to get this up and rolling. They’ve had to put in so many hours. We’re extremely lucky to have this group.”

Orders can be placed at the counter or online at lepetitcf.com. Catering is not a “guaranteed” option, but people are encouraged to inquire to see what’s possible. No delivery is available.

The establishment is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“We were presented with an opportunity you just don’t waste and immediately jumped on it,” said Larson. “Cedar Falls is one of the coolest cities in Iowa, easily, to have such a strong Main Street and have everyone so involved in it. There’s always something going on and bustling. There’s a lot of pride in it, and it’s hard not to want to keep growing with it.”