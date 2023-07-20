CEDAR FALLS – Businesses are trying to cope with the temporary new normal created by major road construction along Main Street.

One orange sign may put it best; it reminds people a couple of dozen businesses are still open. Other signs give directions on how to access different buildings. Some brick and mortars are still thriving, but others are facing challenges.

Construction kicked off this spring between Sixth and University Avenue on the $30 million reconstruction project. The work was awarded by the City Council to Reinbeck-based Peterson Contractors Inc., the general contractor. Foth was the city’s lead engineering and design consultant.

Work is expected to continue into 2025 and is being completed in phases, with different sections of roadway being completely blocked off at times. Without those temporary signs, customers and clientele may have trouble finding their favorite businesses.

That was the case during the first week of construction for BK Flooring, according to Manager Tiffani Brungard. The flooring store at 1922 Main St. saw an estimated 50% decline in business at the onset. Since then, though, it’s been steady, she said.

“We’re not normally a drive-by type of business,” Brungard said. “People who come to us are already trying to find us.”

“Luckily, we’re not as hard to get to as some other companies,” she said. “I know Builders Select and Tuffy further down have a little bit more of a detour than us,” she added.

One hardship has been truck deliveries, with clientele having to share the back alley with the Main Street entrance closed, creating a bit of a traffic jam to the rear.

City engineers met with businesses to see what concerns they had before work started. But one aspect that comes with the territory — no matter the preparation — is the noise.

Workers have been respectful, Brungard said. And they’ve been good about communicating, for instance if water needs to be shut off for a short period of time.

“We’re looking forward to sidewalks on Main Street because we have a lot of people that cut through our alley,” she said about the project’s benefits. “We’re hoping a lot of our walk-in traffic will move to the sidewalk. Having a turning lane might be nice for our semis too.”

Tuffy Auto Service Center, 2322 Main St., has seen a 10% reduction in business, according to a company spokesperson, who attributed it to customers struggling to find the lone entrance to the property or not wanting to be bothered with finding a way around the construction.

“The work can not be done soon enough,” he said.

Builder Select’s bottom line hasn’t been affected, Operations Manager Victor Schrage said. Most customers know the location at 2120 Main St. and find a way there. The impact’s been to freight, traveling further to access the property and sometimes getting stuck there because of the limitations created by one point of entry. Parking’s been discouraged near the construction zone.

That being said, Schrage said the contractor “has done a really good job of accommodating us.” The company’s, however, not satisfied with the final design because it’s not “conducive to commercial work.” The big trucks will have to navigate the roadway’s transition to single vehicular lanes, bike lanes and roundabouts.

On the northern end of the work zone, Knutson Chiropractic Clinic, 622 Main St., has seen minimal impact, but the owner can’t help but chuckle when another person brings it up.

“It’s definitely a conversation starter,” said Aaron Knutson. “People love to talk about the weather, but they also like to talk about construction.”

Its front entrance no longer is open, but he hasn’t seen any issues.

“We’ve had no difficulties,” Knutson said. “With GPS now, people just find a way to get to our back parking area. We had one person walk three blocks early on, but that wasn’t necessary.”

Knutson doesn’t rely on walk-in traffic, like a Prime Mart or Casey’s convenience store. It’s the noise, as well as the building shaking from the use of heavy equipment, that’s noticeable.

“People feel like they’re in massage chairs,” he quipped.

But the trade-off is worth it.

“Progress is always good,” Knutson said. “It will be good to have new everything.”

The impact has been more damaging to other businesses.

Store clerks at Casey’s, 601 Main St., denied having noticed a drop in foot traffic. However, Prime Mart, 2323 Main St., has reduced store hours as business is down 70%, largely due to the construction not allowing for traffic from the north or south, but in part because classes at the University of Northern Iowa are out for the summer. Customers have to follow a lengthy detour to get to the parking lot.

“No one wants to drive all that way around,” said Manager Kristine Grummitt.

Her staff has tried bringing in new products to attract new customers and keep the business afloat. Additionally, she pointed to regulars rallying to support the business more than ever, as well as construction workers taking advantage of the nearby convenience store.

“But once the workers are done for the day, it becomes a ghost town,” she said.

Lynette Cline, office manager at First Presbyterian Church, 902 Main St., is among those whose organization hasn’t suffered. She thinks the construction will be a positive for the town.

“The nice, smoother streets will be a benefit,” she said.

While working out of the church office, she likes to walk to the bank, post office or Casey’s.

“I’ve got to take some extra steps, but I still get there,” Cline said. “You just adapt.”

The timing worked out for the church because services slow down during the summer.

“Construction hasn’t hampered our activities,” she said.

The church used to utilize on-street parking on Main Street, but hasn’t had a need for it in a few years. It takes advantage of the larger on-site parking nowadays to the rear.

“If we have a funeral, they told us just to let them know, and they’d limit the rattling,” said Cline. “They’ve been doing a good job of keeping us informed.”

Kathy Folkers, a self-employed cosmetologist with Elegance Salon, 1932 Main St., said the impact of the work on day to day operations has been minimal and the work overall is worth the price.

“It was an old street, and so it needed to be done. With new pipes and everything, it takes time and I am happy they’re doing the reconstruction. I’m not sure about all the new roundabouts. I like them, but they’re putting quite a few in. But you don’t know until you travel it.”

One exception was the “pounding,” leading to as many as three sink pipes loosening, one causing significant flooding, and a client having to jump into action to help secure it. But overall, foot traffic hasn’t changed.

“Our clients here are our regulars; it’s not like we rely on walk-ins,” she said.

Another impact was changes to the entrance that led to parking challenges, especially for some older clients.

“It’s a silly little thing to some, but it is a difference,” she said.

