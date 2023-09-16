CEDAR FALLS – Many downtown district bars and restaurants will be set up outside their establishments the evening of Sept. 23 with quick-serve food, drinks and fun activities during the inaugural Downtown District Street Party.

From giant yard games and a silent disco to pickleball, yard games to a big screen and live music, there will be plenty to do and see from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Community Main Street event.

Main Street from First to Fifth Street will be closed off for the festivities.

Event goers can purchase and walk around with an official Street Party Koozie filled with beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages. Koozie tickets can be purchased through registration or at the event. They can be picked up after check in. Funds support Community Main Street.

Special thanks to Bike Tech, Lincoln Savings Bank, Fahr Beverage, Peters Construction and Next Generation Wireless/Jiva Salonspa for sponsoring the event.

Sign up at: https://communitymainstreet.ticketspice.com/district-street-party?fbclid=IwAR343PC5X7uC96FRyM5gl-Np_5peRxY7nRjs6vXks5cKC6yPyhApQSElbbM