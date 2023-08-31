WATERLOO — One of downtown’s newest restaurants will be closing permanently. Its owner cites personal health concerns.

The last day of business for Bryan’s Blue Plate will be Saturday. On the restaurant’s Facebook page Aug. 27, Bryan Sink announced his restaurant will close “due to health and other reasons.”

The restaurant and music venue opened in November in the Best Western Plus Executive Residency at 205 W. Fourth St. A local restaurateur, Sink focused his eatery on a changing, inexpensive special – or blue plate. He previously owned Bryan’s on Fourth, which closed in 2018. Before that, he was a chef at Hy-Vee.

He also is a local painter and musician. In the social media post, Sink said he will get back into painting pet portraits and other commission work.

The Courier could not reach Sink for an interview but the restaurant is promoting specials such as $3 beer and mixed drinks on its Facebook page. Food will be served each night until the restaurant runs out. If anyone has a gift certificate, they are asked to redeem it by Saturday night.

On Thursday night from 4 to 10 p.m. Bob Dorr will perform with his Blues Jam. On Friday from 4 to 10 p.m., Shawn Sterr will take the stage and be the last live performer. There will be a going-away party on Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m.

Sink said the staff had been informed prior to the post.

He thanked many people, including the owners of Best Western, the performers, food and beverage operators, other local business owners who have supported him and customers.

“Thank you to all of the patrons, friends and catering customers for allowing the staff, performers and me to serve you for the past year,” the post said.

