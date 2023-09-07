WATERLOO — Since moving to Waterloo after a tornado destroyed their prior business, Paula and Steve Sprague have opened a new consignment and antique shop downtown.
PS Treasures and Collectibles is now open at 622 Sycamore St. The Spragues sell antiques, collectibles, sports cards and vintage items. They also consign items and rent space to consignors.
The store is still in its opening phase, with more shelves being built and consignors setting up shop.
Passersby stop in, curious about what is inside the newly opened business. While wandering around, potential customers pointed out items they remembered from their childhoods.
“A lot of people are not necessarily looking to buy the items, but like they’ll go, ‘I remember that, I had that.’ As I’m putting stuff out and as things are coming into the store, I’m going, ‘Holy cow, I remember I used to play with an Easy Bake!’” Paula Sprague said.
The idea came after the Spragues, who both work in the property business, bought an estate house that had 30 years worth of furniture, kitchenware and trinkets inside. They thought opening a store would be a good outlet for that merchandise.
The Spragues have a history running local businesses. Before moving to Waterloo in 2019, they owned Lost and Finned in Marshalltown. The pet store was destroyed in a 2018 tornado.
Paula Sprague hopes to cater to local crafters as a fiber crafter herself. Along with the Spragues’ own items and consigned items, there will be an area for booths similar to an antique mall. She said a booth is perfect for someone who has a home business but doesn’t want to take on the work of running an entire store.
She and her husband will man the store and make the sales.
“The only thing you really need to do is stock,” she said.
People who consign items to the store get 60% of the profits, while the Spragues get 40%. Someone renting a booth would receive more, but they have to buy a space for $50 to $125, depending on the size.
The couple will carefully inspect each item that comes in for consignment and do research on how much to sell it for. However, they don’t want it to be a “drop-and-go” business like most consignment stores such as Stuff, Etc. or Plato’s Closet. In fact, they don’t want to consign clothes at all.
Paula Sprague said when she goes to consignment or thrift stores, 90% of what is being sold is clothes, and she gets frustrated looking for housewares or antiques. She wants to avoid that experience.
The store is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
