WATERLOO – Allen College is one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to a recent nationwide survey that measured specific best practices and policies.

Allen College is one of 42 institution named to the Honor Roll for achievements within their enrollment size category.

In all, the Great Colleges to Work For program recognized 72 institutions for exceptional metrics in the following categories: job satisfaction and support; compensation and benefits; professional development; supervisor and department chair effectiveness; confidence in senior leadership; mission and pride; faculty and staff wellbeing; faculty experience; shared governance; and diversity, equity and inclusion.

Photos: Sites and Bite tour, Sept. 7, 2023 090723jr-habitat-tour-8 090723jr-habitat-tour-7 090723jr-habitat-tour-6 090723jr-habitat-tour-5 090723jr-habitat-tour-4 090723jr-habitat-tour-3 090723jr-habitat-tour-2 090723jr-habitat-tour-1