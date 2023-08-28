WATERLOO — Rochdale Capital, a community development loan fund out of Arlington, Virginia, will provide a $412,000 revolving line of credit to a downtown grocery store currently under construction.
The loan will cover final building costs for All-In Grocers and provide working capital after the store opening in October.
The loan fund's mission is to promote cooperative and community ownership; advance equity, diversity and inclusion; and provide capital access in under-resourced communities.
Located on Waterloo's northeast side, the store will be a 20,000-square-foot full-service grocery store that will provide fresh fruit and vegetables in a U.S. Department of Agriculture-defined food desert. The location will help address the lack of access to basic needs and improve the quality of health and standards of living in the community.
The building will also include Grandma's Hands, a family-style restaurant; Clean Laundry laundromat; and the 1619 Freedom School.
"The main challenge to a community that has not seen investment dollars in decades is finding that right financial partner who truly understands the journey ahead," Rodney Anderson, co-owner of All-In Grocers, said in a news release. "The team at Rochdale Capital was the perfect fit to finalize the seven-year battle our project took to complete."
Once work is finished, the store will create around 60 full- and part-time jobs.
"Access to healthy and affordable food is essential for a thriving community," President and Chief Executive Officer of Rochdale Capital John Holdsclaw IV said in the release. "As a community loan fund with a mission to serve under-resourced areas, we are proud to work with All-In Grocers in providing the necessary funds to complete construction of the new grocery store and combat food insecurity."
