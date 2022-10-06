Business workshop focuses on planning for the future

WATERLOO — Planning for Your Future is the topic of Tuesday’s Cheers to Small Business workshop.

The event is at 5:30 p.m. at SingleSpeed Brewing Co., 325 Commercial St. The free educational workshop is open to small business owners and entrepreneurs, whether they're just opening a new business or are ready to retire and anyone in between.

It's presented by Main Street Waterloo in partnership with US Bank, the Small Business Development Center and SingleSpeed. The program will include how to start creating a plan, understanding steps to consider for the future and succession planning insight. Sign up online at mainstreetwaterloo.org/cheerstosmallbus.