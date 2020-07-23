Business spearheads mask fundraiser to benefit all Waterloo-Cedar Falls public school students

CEDAR FALLS — Face masks are the newest school supply for students who are returning to in-person classes this fall.
Both the Waterloo and Cedar Falls public schools will supply the facial coverings for children.
But Aaron Broshar and his wife, Ashley, have launched a fundraising effort to bolster those reserves. They hope to raise $24,000 in order to distribute a two-ply reusable cloth mask to each of the approximately 16,000 students in the school districts.
The owners of Blue Barn BBQ announced last week on Facebook that they were seeking online donations while planning to contribute some of their profits to the cause. They’re also encouraging other businesses and individuals to raise money toward the effort.
“It’s something that we’re kind of taking on, but it’s not about us,” said Aaron Broshar. “Our end goal is just that the community has an opportunity to come out of this stronger, safer, more resilient.”
With the youngest of their three children starting kindergarten this fall, the couple has been paying a lot of attention to “return to learn” plans being released by the districts. After seeing the prominent role of masks in those plans, they hatched their initiative.
Broshar said it’s a way to “pitch in and bring everybody together” as the community continues to grapple with COVID-19. The coronavirus pandemic kept students out of school during the spring, and masks are intended to limit the disease’s spread as work continues on a vaccine.
They launched the campaign on social media before approaching the districts. Spokespeople with both Waterloo and Cedar Falls schools said it was a surprise to learn about the effort, although the districts are supportive.
If a child needs a facial covering on a particular day, Cedar Falls Community Schools will provide a disposable mask.
“We’re providing them, but suggesting if they have their own they provide their own,” said Janelle Darst, a spokeswoman for the district. Still, she added, officials welcome the possible donation. “That’s a great thing that we would definitely use.”
Tara Thomas, a spokeswoman for Waterloo Community Schools, noted, “We’re already providing masks for students. ... We’ve literally got it covered.”
Still, she added, this is “a nice gesture” on the part of the business. “We would be happy to accept any donation down the road.”
Broshar said “we’re really attacking it from all fronts” to get the money raised. “We’re looking at ways we can get the community involved in the fundraising.”
One way the restaurant will participate is by donating all profits of meat sold from two recently purchased hogs. “We’ll raise $2,000 from just the hogs in-house,” said Broshar.
Last weekend, his children and some friends even got into the act, setting up a lemonade stand outside of the restaurant. “They managed to raise $800 on Saturday,” he noted, with profits going to the effort.
“We’re just happy we found a way we can help,” Broshar added. “We’ll carry it through and see how it all ends up.”
