Business spearheads mask fundraiser to benefit all Waterloo-Cedar Falls public school students

CEDAR FALLS — Face masks are the newest school supply for students who are returning to in-person classes this fall.

Both the Waterloo and Cedar Falls public schools will supply the facial coverings for children.

But Aaron Broshar and his wife, Ashley, have launched a fundraising effort to bolster those reserves. They hope to raise $24,000 in order to distribute a two-ply reusable cloth mask to each of the approximately 16,000 students in the school districts.

The owners of Blue Barn BBQ announced last week on Facebook that they were seeking online donations while planning to contribute some of their profits to the cause. They’re also encouraging other businesses and individuals to raise money toward the effort.

“It’s something that we’re kind of taking on, but it’s not about us,” said Aaron Broshar. “Our end goal is just that the community has an opportunity to come out of this stronger, safer, more resilient.”

With the youngest of their three children starting kindergarten this fall, the couple has been paying a lot of attention to “return to learn” plans being released by the districts. After seeing the prominent role of masks in those plans, they hatched their initiative.