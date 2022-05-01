Business and Industry Luncheon honors interest, investment in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — The city of Cedar Falls will continue a tradition of nearly four decades from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday when it holds the annual Business and Industry Luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn.

The deadline for tickets was a week ago.

This year’s honorees include: Community Bank and Trust, the Reinvestor Award; Community Motors, the Energy Innovation Award; Starbeck’s Smokehouse, Scratch Cupcakery, and Jon and Melody Davis, the Continued Investor Award; River Place Plaza, the Quality of Life Award; L and N Transportation Services Inc., the Reinvestor Award; George’s Local, the New Investor Award; and Jim Newcomb, the Representative Citizen Award.

“We’re excited because these are fantastic people and it’s a time to celebrate them for investing so much in our city,” said Amanda Huisman, the city’s communications specialist. “The city is a wonderful place to live because of these people who really do care and give back.”

Personal videos will be shown for each recipient at the luncheon. Mayor Rob Green and Cedar Falls Utilities General Manager Steve Bernard will be masters of ceremonies and help present the awards.

When choosing the recipients, Huisman said CFU and city employees look around the city at new and existing projects that excite them and the community.

The Representative Citizen Award is selected by past winners and the mayor, she said. They look at individuals’ resumes for volunteering and their contributions to the community outside of work.

The luncheon has been a staple since 1986, said Huisman, and merged with the ceremony for the Representative Citizen Award back in 2007.

Deserving

Community Bank and Trust — Community Bank & Trust’s 2,900 square foot, state of the art branch office was completed in summer 2021 and serves

as another new cornerstone building in downtown. Replacing a former restaurant building constructed in the 1970s, the new building offers an exceptional experience for clients, staff, and the general public. The nearly $3 million investment by the company demonstrates a commitment to the community and a partnership with the city.

Community Motors —

When the American people were asked last year if they had thought about buying an electric vehicle, 3% said “yes.” Today, when asked that same question, 38% said “yes.” The future of the electrical vehicle is strong and Community Motors is proud to be a part of it.

Jon and Melody Davis, Scratch Cupcakery and Starbeck’s Smokehouse —

The former Hy-Vee grocery store property at 6607 University Ave. was purchased in February 2016 by JDavis Properties after having been vacant for nine years. Slumberland Furniture opened a 40,109 square foot space in July 2017. Trinkets and Togs opened a consignment thrift store in a 5,462 square foot space in October 2018. Scratch Cupcakery opened a retail store, and corporate operations in a 5,109 square foot space in December 2018 – and recently added kitchen operations in a 2,420 square foot space for a total of 7,529 square feet. Starbeck’s Smokehouse opened for business in a 2,900 square foot space in October. That marked the completion of the center. The first Scratch Cupcakery location opened in downtown in 2010; today, Scratch operates four storefronts and a food truck, employing approximately 125 people. The Scratch fundraising program gives the business the opportunity to partner with more than 300 businesses and organizations each year. To date, it has donated more than $3.3 million in support of nonprofits and other community organizations across the state. The focus spurred its need for additional space and the relocation to the University Avenue location in 2021. Starbeck’s Smokehouse was founded in September 2017. Business flourished and after four years, it left the tiny 25-seat restaurant and moved across the street to its new 75-seat indoor dining room and 100 seat patio dining area. The new space opened in September. Starbecks was awarded the coveted “Best Pulled Pork Sandwich in the State of Iowa.”

River Place Plaza —

The River Place Plaza is an outdoor venue that hosts dozens of events, both planned and impromptu. River Place Plaza reconnects the historic downtown and its roots on the Cedar River and reemphasizes the downtown as a hub for arts, culture and music. The city believes River Place Plaza directly impacts the quality of life of the citizens of Cedar Falls.

L and N Transportation Services Inc. —

L and N Transportation Services Inc. was established in 1991 by the owner’s parents Larry and Nancy Strickler. The office was in their home until 1998 when the owner purchased the company and moved into the Old Main Mall. In 2002 the company purchased 209 Main St. It started its 6415 Development Drive project to have the space to add more employees.

George’s Local —

George’s Local has been serving the Cedar Valley since late September, serving American fare with a beautiful outdoor patio. Inspired by the blue collar folks of the old tire shop that once occupied its space, it designed a restaurant with all the characteristics of the masons, carpenters and mechanics before us.

Jim Newcomb — Jim Newcomb, president of the North Cedar Neighborhood Association and retired CEO of Advanced Systems, has been chosen as the 2022 Representative Citizen. Newcomb has served as president of the Lion’s Club; a member of the First Christian Church Council; member of the Eagles Club; and chair of the Natural Resource Project. He is especially active in his neighborhood, North Cedar. Jim’s wife Jeanna says, “He’s very caring. He is able to inspire people to volunteer and when he takes on something he sees it through to the end.”

