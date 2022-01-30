Business After Hours Feb. 10 at The Hive at Farmers State Bank

WATERLOO – Grow Cedar Valley will host Business After Hours at The Hive from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at Farmers State Bank, 131 Tower Park Drive.

Business After Hours is a unique opportunity for Grow Cedar Valley investors to network and experience various business locations throughout the Cedar Valley. Attendees learn special information and insight about the sponsoring business while socializing and enjoying complimentary hors d'oeuvres.

There is no cost for Grow Cedar Valley members to attend. Deadline to register is Feb. 3. Premier sponsor is The Hive at Farmers State Bank. For more information or to register, contact Bette Wubbena at bette@growcedarvalley.com or call (319) 232-1156.

