WATERLOO -- Busch Light distributors across Iowa have helped Carson King's fundraiser for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital reach $3 million.
The nine local distributors, including Fahr Beverage Inc., in Waterloo, committed approximately $41,000 in King's name.
"The nine family-owned wholesalers operating out of 13 locations in Iowa are proud to be part of this great cause, and together with Anheuser-Busch this supplier wholesaler partnership has committed $960,776.10 to this extraordinary campaign," Fahr Beverage said in a news release.
The spontaneous fundraiser started at the Sept. 14 Iowa-Iowa State University football game when King held up a sign during ESPN's "College GameDay" broadcast asking for money to buy Busch Light.
When hundreds of dollars were donated to his Venmo account, King announced his plans to donate the money to the Iowa City hospital.
Anheuser-Busch and Venmo both vowed to match contributions to King's fundraiser through the end of September. Anheuser-Busch honored its commitment despite cutting ties with King over racist tweets he made seven years ago while in high school.
The campaign had raised $2.95 million by Sept. 30, the date King, a 24-year-old Altoona resident, had set for its end.
The Busch Light distributors' donation brings the total to $3 million, although donations are still being made.
Other Northeast Iowa Busch Light distributors making the contribution include 7G Distributing, based in Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Davenport, and Kabrick Distributing in Mason City.
