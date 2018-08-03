WATERLOO -- Charles Pearson pointed out the bus window at a handful of weathered blue shacks tucked among trees on Salisbury Street near the Canadian National Railway tracks.
About 30 people who boarded the to visit Irish heritage sites in the city found themselves in "Smokey Row," an area known more commonly as the place African-Americans from Mississippi were forced to settle when they arrived in the 1910s to break an Illinois Central railroad strike.
"If you're from Waterloo, Iowa, and you're Irish, this is a part of your history," Pearson said.
Poor Irish-Americans, including many who helped build the railroad, were also forced to live in Smokey Row long before the first blacks arrived.
Thomas Sullivan, father of the famed five Sullivan brothers who died when their U.S. Navy ship was sunk in 1942 during World War II, likely walked through Smokey Row on his way to work, Pearson said.
It was one of several stops on the tour Pearson organized Friday to showcase places of importance to Waterloo's Irish and Catholic heritage.
The Waterloo native and East High School graduate is an organizer of the Iowa Civil Rights Trail project, which is working to preserve local historical places with ties to the struggle for social justice to promote tourism and development.
Several stops along the tour, including three current or former Catholic churches, showed the history of Waterloo's Irish, German and black communities were intertwined.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church on Mulberry Street, formerly St. Joseph's, was linked to Our Lady of Victory Academy, which was founded in 1872 by nuns from Ireland as the city's first Catholic school.
"OLVA was a driver in the national civil rights movement," said Pearson, citing its integrated classes.
The school, which closed in the 1960s and was later demolished, now serves as a parking lot and has no signs or markers memorializing its storied past.
St. Mary's Church and School at East Fourth and Parker streets was later formed by German Catholics from St. Joseph's who were wanting their own parish. St. Mary's was sold by the church to a private investor who allowed it to deteriorate to the point where demolition is being considered.
WATERLOO — Charles Pearson believes historic preservation is more than restoring old buildings.
The tour also stopped at the Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center on Mobile Street. The community center occupies a building constructed in 1940 as St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, which had a large number of black parishioners.
Other points of interest on the bus tour included the Black's Building, constructed in 1913 in downtown Waterloo by Irish immigrant James Black to house his namesake department store, and Sullivan Park, near the five Sullivan brothers' former home.
Nancy Aldrich, who took the tour, said she was excited to see people like Pearson working to preserve the city's historic sites.
"I am interested in history and I seized the opportunity to learn more about the town I live in," Aldrich said. "This is awesome. I'm really learning a lot."
Pearson challenged those in attendance to take ownership in creating a connected tourist destinations for people interested in the history of Waterloo, its ethnic groups and civil rights.
"How do we rebrand east Waterloo as a team so that now these stories and properties can have economic impact?" he said.
Pearson said he hopes to organized a similar tour for German-American sites in Waterloo within the coming months.
