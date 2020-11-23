Bus driver injured in Cedar Falls crash

CEDAR FALLS – A bus driver suffered serious injuries in a Cedar Falls crash Monday morning.

The transit bus, which had no passengers, and a large scrap metal truck collided at the intersection of Hudson and Viking roads shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.

The bus driver was trapped and had to extricated from the vehicle before being sent to MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo, according to Cedar Falls police. The scrap truck driver had minor injuries and declined an ambulance ride to the hospital, police said.

A Cedar Falls Public Works vehicle was parked near the roadway and was struck by the bus after the collision. No city employees were injured.

The collision remains under investigation. Any witnesses to this incident is asked to call Cedar Falls Police at 319-273-8612.

