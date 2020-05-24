Burmese community, nonwhites hit hard by coronavirus, advocates say

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO — Advocates of the area’s largest Burmese refugee organization say a large percentage of working-age refugees they serve have tested positive for coronavirus around the state.

Abigail Sui, who works at EMBARC as a program manager in Des Moines, broke the news during Black Hawk County’s weekly coronavirus briefing Thursday, saying “more than 70%” of the working-age people she serves through EMBARC have tested positive for coronavirus.

“The majority of our community members are workers at the packing plant, or have family members working” there, Sui said.

She said even with Tyson and other workplaces reopened, “many” of those from Myanmar she serves are sick and cannot return to work.

“Situations are changing really quickly, and right now we are seeing many of them testing positive,” Sui said. “Our recent data shows that more than 70% of the Burmese community members who work are testing positive.”

Asked for clarification, an EMBARC spokesperson said Sui mainly works with those living in Des Moines, and that 70% didn’t mean specifically from Waterloo.