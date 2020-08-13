Building hope: HCC students rehab blighted Waterloo home for low-income family

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A vacant home that was riddled with bullet holes and filled with remnants from years of squatting on the city’s east side is being revived under a new partnership aimed at helping struggling families and improving neighborhoods.

Hawkeye Community College and One City United, a Waterloo nonprofit organization, launched the first session of WE Build Waterloo in June. The 12-week program introduces 18- to 24-year-olds to a variety of construction trades.

A cohort of five has helped with gutting the house at 414 E. First St., which once housed a beauty parlor, down to the studs. The crew was tasked with ripping out old plumbing and electrical systems, removing floors and reframing the house.

The next cohort will begin at the start of the fall semester with the classroom portion of the program followed by the hands-on experience at the home, which is owned by One City. Once the house is completed, it will be sold to a lower-income family.

“It gives hope. The biggest struggle in this community and many communities around the city is that they’ve just lost hope — the hope of ever owning a home, that they’re going to be stuck renting homes that are substandard,” said Dean Feltes, founder and executive director of One City.