Building connections goal for Waterloo Community Foundation new director Erin Tink

WATERLOO – Erin Tink has been named executive director at the Waterloo Community Foundation. She has spent the last seven years with Love INC, a local nonprofit, serving the last three years as its executive director.

At her previous position, she was dedicated to building community partnerships and donor relationships, as well as organizational management. Now she wants to take those responsibilities a step further. “It’s the concierge idea that you can be the best at understanding what is happening in the community and connect the donor population to what’s happening in the community and where their dollars are best spent,” Tink said.

“People have such a beautiful desire to make an impact and put their donations to best use. It’s exciting for me to connect donors with what matters most to them."

Board President Wilfred Johnson said in a press release, “We were very impressed with Erin’s background, her enthusiasm for Waterloo and the experiences she brings to our organization. As an accredited community foundation, Erin will lead our efforts to grow our endowments and our capacity to engage in community affairs. As our asset base grows, together we will assure that Waterloo is served now and in the future.”