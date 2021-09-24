Building connections goal for Waterloo Community Foundation new director Erin Tink

WATERLOO – Erin Tink has been named executive director at the Waterloo Community Foundation. She has spent the last seven years with Love INC, a local nonprofit, serving the last three years as its executive director.
At her previous position, she was dedicated to building community partnerships and donor relationships, as well as organizational management. Now she wants to take those responsibilities a step further. “It’s the concierge idea that you can be the best at understanding what is happening in the community and connect the donor population to what’s happening in the community and where their dollars are best spent,” Tink said.
“People have such a beautiful desire to make an impact and put their donations to best use. It’s exciting for me to connect donors with what matters most to them."
Board President Wilfred Johnson said in a press release, “We were very impressed with Erin’s background, her enthusiasm for Waterloo and the experiences she brings to our organization. As an accredited community foundation, Erin will lead our efforts to grow our endowments and our capacity to engage in community affairs. As our asset base grows, together we will assure that Waterloo is served now and in the future.”
The original Waterloo Civic Foundation was founded in 1956 and later was expanded and converted into an area foundation serving counties in Northeast Iowa. In 2014, a group of longtime Waterloo residents, including former Waterloo Mayor Tim Hurley, Joe Vich, Mike Young and Rick Young, decided the community could support a Waterloo-focused foundation.
In 2015, the new Waterloo Community Foundation was incorporated with the purpose of providing a conduit for past, present and future Waterloo residents to invest or bequeath funds specifically to enhance Waterloo and the immediate area. It is governed by a 14-member board of directors.
Tink replaces retiring executive director Michelle Temeyer. Temeyer lead the foundation in receiving accreditation with the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations, established nine endowments, nine scholarship programs, 14 donor-advised funds and other funds, such as the Racial Equality Fund and Believe Waterloo. During the pandemic, the foundation launched the First Responders Fund, benefiting the Waterloo police and fire departments, Peoples Community Health Clinic, UnityPoint and MercyOne. Since 2016, the Foundation has awarded grants totaling over $289,000.
“Michelle has done a fabulous job in getting support for the foundation from pillars in the community. It’s fun to learn from her and build on what she and the board have created,” Tink said.
All donor funds are invested in local financial institutions. No minimum contribution is required, which makes the foundation somewhat unique, Tink said. “Many foundations have minimum requirements, but we remain open to any size investment. Our intention is to make it possible for investors of any size to invest in the community.”
Organizations and charities in Waterloo and those serving Waterloo and its citizens are beneficiaries of funding, including grants to nonprofits for general support, capacity-building grants, project support, endowments, innovation grants, scholarships and challenge/match grants, she explained.
“Donors want to know that their dollars have an impact on the community they love, that investments are carefully managed and that every dollar counts.”
Tink has called Waterloo home for 10 years. A Seattle native, she met and married metro-area native Jesse Tink and moved here when he accepted a position at Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls. He is now executive pastor of leadership. The couple have two children, Jude and Ellie.
“As a transplant, I’m surprised at how I feel so connected to Waterloo. It feels like home. I like that this community has so much to offer, including industry, the arts and activities and diversity usually found in larger cities," Tink said.
“People here really care about their community, and we’re always better when we work together.”
For more information about the Waterloo Community Foundation, call (319) 883-6022 or email info@wloocommunityfoundation.org.