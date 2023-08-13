WATERLOO — A fire broke out on Thursday evening, resulting in the destruction of a building.
At approximately 9:50 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a building on West Airline Highway where they found the building on fire. No injuries are reported, but Waterloo Fire Rescue confirmed the building was a total loss.
Photos: 2023 Iowa Hawkeyes football media day
Iowa Media Day 1
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during the Hawkeye's media day press conference at Kinnick Stadium on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa Media Day 2
Iowa defensive back Xavier Nwankpa poses for a portrait during the Hawkeye's football media day on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa Media Day 3
Iowa defensive backs Jermari Harris, Quinn Schulte, Xavier Nwankpa and Cooper DeJean pose for a portrait during the Hawkeye's football media day on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa Media Day 4
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean poses for a portrait during the Hawkeye's football media day on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa Media Day 5
Iowa defensive back Jermari Harris poses for a portrait during the Hawkeye's football media day on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa Media Day 6
Iowa punter Tory Taylor poses for a portrait during the Hawkeye's football media day on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa Media Day 7
Iowa linebacker Karson Sharar poses for a portrait during the Hawkeye's football media day on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa Media Day 8
Iowa defensive linemen, front, Yahya Black and Logan Lee, back, Aaron Graves and Noah Shannon, pose for a portrait during the Hawkeye's football media day on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa Media Day 9
Iowa wide receivers Seth Anderson and Kaleb Brown pose for a portrait during the Hawkeye's football media day on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa Media Day 10
Iowa tight end Steven Stilianos poses for a portrait during the Hawkeye's football media day on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa Media Day 11
Iowa offensive lineman Jeremy Chaplin poses for a portrait during the Hawkeye's football media day on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa Media Day 12
Iowa running backs Jazium Patterson, Kaleb Johnson and LeShon Williams pose for a portrait during the Hawkeye's football media day on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa Media Day 13
Iowa tight ends Luke Lachey and Erick All pose for a portrait during the Hawkeye's football media day on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa Media Day 14
Iowa linebackers Nick Jackson and Jay Higgins pose for a portrait during the Hawkeye's football media day on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
