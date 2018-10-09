Second in a series of stories in the Fall 2018 Inclusion magazine.
WATERLOO — Lisa Speicher Munoz remembers what it was like to be a first-generation college student. That’s why it’s so important for her to help students at Hawkeye Community College experience life outside their comfort zones and find their fullest potential.
“The world is large, but it’s also much smaller than we think. We’re all interconnected, and having experiences with people from around the world makes us better able to see ourselves. It’s being able to feel empathy for another person that makes us truly human,” says Munoz, associate professor of sociology at Hawkeye.
She also emphasizes the importance of diversity on campus, as both an educator and advocate.
There is no formal diversity program at Hawkeye, but there is a degree requirement. In addition, diversity is one of three major initiatives in the college’s strategic plan. Students also can participate in a range of opportunities and experiences for interaction with diverse populations through study-abroad trips, visual and performance arts, student organizations and community organizations.
The strides made toward an inclusive campus can be credited to collaborative efforts between faculty, staff and administration, Munoz says, including Rhonda McRina, director of diversity and inclusion, Holly Johnson, executive director of the Hawkeye Foundation, and Catharine Freeman, dean of the department of communications, humanities, education, social science and arts.
Munoz, who has been at Hawkeye for 14 years, teaches “Diversity in America,” women’s studies and a section on social problems. Her students include liberal arts majors, as well as students majoring police science, physical therapy and occupational therapy and other subjects.
Many Hawkeye students from rural communities may have their first experiences with diversity while on campus. Those differences can include ethnicity, gender, age, cultural heritage, religious, sexual orientation and functional abilities.
She has become a mentor for young immigrants and finds mentors for at-risk students in her classes to ensure they are successful.
Through diversity in the classroom and social interaction, students can begin to understand the complexities of ethnic, cultural, social and immigration issues and how they shape a person’s identity, behaviors and understanding of the world around them. “You have to dig a little deeper beneath the surface. I think it helps enhance critical thinking skills and builds empathy,” Munoz says.
She’s become the campus “go-to” person on many diversity issues because of her background and community activism with such organizations as the YWCA, EMBARC and others.
She is co-founder of Cedar Valley Advocates for Immigrant and Refugee Rights (CVAIRR), an organization that seeks to educate itself and others about immigrant experiences and law in the community, as well as how they impact education, social services and employment.
Munoz believes her major contribution during the past 14 years at Hawkeye “has been using my voice to share perspectives and experiences of groups who are sometimes otherwise unheard or unseen. This is really important to me. Any organization can have the best intentions when it comes to diversity and inclusion, but not understanding the ways in which dominant culture permeates an institution makes true inclusion unattainable,” she explains.
“That is one of the things that I try to impress upon not only students but also my colleagues, other staff and leadership in both formal — classroom, meetings, workshops I’ve lead — and informal ways.”
She attended Des Moines Area Community College before transferring to the University of Iowa in Iowa City where she earned a degree in sociology. She attended graduate school at Loyola University Chicago.
“I lived in Rogers Park on the north side, one of the city’s most diverse neighborhoods, and it opened the world to me. I heard multiple languages spoken every day and met people from all over the world,” Munoz recalls.
She became involved in the Bosnian American Community Center in Chicago and worked on a Pew Research Center sociology project before returning to Iowa. She taught at Des Moines Area Community College and in the meantime, met her future husband Antonio. “He’s originally from Mexico, and we’ve been married 15 years,” Munoz says.
After accepting a part-time job at Hawkeye Community College in 2004, the couple felt “grounded” in their new environment and decided to stay. “After two years, we bought a house in a diverse community. That was important to us.”
Part of her job at Hawkeye, Munoz says, “is to build bridges between diverse communities, in particular educating the people about DREAMers and the immigrant experience.”
She frequently organizes and moderates diversity panels on college campuses and in the community. In addition, Munoz has co-taught an honors seminar on immigration and immigrant experiences.
“Most semesters, I pair one of my classes up with a class of English language learners at the Hawkeye Metro Center, and we have collaborative conversation to get to know about each other’s cultures and lives.”
The educator initiated the first scholarship for immigrant students at Hawkeye. Donations were “amazing,” and the first scholarship was awarded this semester.
These kinds of educational opportunities led Munoz to co-found CVAIRR. “Community education is really important to me, and I find that there is a natural bridge between the efforts of Hawkeye Community College and CVAIRR in terms of understanding and awareness of immigration and immigrants in our service area.”
