WATERLOO — A man who helped build the Cedar Valley is being remembered for his faith, humility and love of community.
Craig Shirey, 84, died Friday at Friendship Village Health Center. He was president of the C.W. Shirey Co., a Waterloo ready-mix concrete supplier and contractor founded by his father.
“If you look at a John Deere building and the UNI-Dome, you see his work. That concrete came from his company,” noted his son, Chuck Shirey, of Waterloo. His company was involved in most John Deere construction for 30 years until 1987, when Craig retired and sold the business.
WATERLOO - Craig W. Shirey, 84, of Waterloo died Friday, September 28, 2018 at Friendship Vi…
Craig graduated from West High School and earned a civil engineering degree from Iowa State University. He and his wife, Nancy, had three children.
“My dad was a humble, quiet man of faith,” said Chuck; a man who engaged in the interests of his children and grandchildren. “He was a great dad and great granddad.
“He loved the people around him and encouraged all, particularly his family, to do our work with integrity. We miss him greatly.”
Bob Brown knew Craig through organizations like the Chamber of Commerce, the Spokesmen’s Club and Westminster Presbyterian Church. They were part of a coffee group that started in 1967 and met five days a week for decades. He said the businessman was “well-respected in the community” but didn’t have a big ego.
“He didn’t try to give the impression ‘Look what I’ve done,’” said Brown. “I never heard that from Craig.” Instead, when it came to the business, he quietly “carried it on and did a super job.”
Chuck noted that his father “did not toot his own horn” even as he expanded C.W. Shirey Co. throughout Northeast Iowa. He got involved in civic organizations such as the Rotary Club, the Waterloo Ambassadors and the YMCA. He also served as a member and chairman of the Waterloo Planning Commission.
He and Nancy worked as a team in philanthropic and volunteer capacities for decades, as well. Among the recognition the couple earned for that lifetime of service was being named one of The Courier’s Eight over 80 in 2016.
The fact that Craig’s father started his company during the Great Depression “shaped my dad’s sense of personal and professional frugality,” said Chuck.
“It is that frugality that helped him and my mom be able to give liberally to the community,” he added. “While he ran the company, he volunteered his time and served in many capacities — serving on committees, boards, and donating time and money to community groups.”
Chuck noted that, in retirement, his dad “enjoyed getting back to working with his hands, and particularly loved building and rebuilding homes for those who needed help.” He got involved in Habitat for Humanity, church mission trips and national recovery programs.
“One thing I’ll say about Craig, if he believed in something you knew he believed in it,” said Brown, noting Shirey didn’t always agree with others. “He didn’t hold back, but he also had a soft side.
“He was a pretty strong Christian, he wouldn’t mind saying that,” added Brown.
“His faith was a huge issue for him,” agreed Chuck. “I think that drove his sense of wanting to do good things for people. He just really loved this community and he gave it his all.”
Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Locke Funeral Home, 1519 W. Fourth St. A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1301 Kimball Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.