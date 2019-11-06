{{featured_button_text}}
Main Street Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — Stir up a happy holiday season by combining one cup of goodwill, a half-cup of imagination, two teaspoons of effort, a sprinkle of joy and a shopping trip to the Cedar Falls Downtown District.

Merchants hope it’s the recipe for success during the festive Downtown Ingredients Holiday Shop Hop on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. In addition to shopping opportunities there will be holiday samples, and shoppers can pick up a recipe card at each participating business. By the end of their shopping trip for holiday décor and gifts, they will have a Cedar Falls Downtown District recipe collection, said Kim Bear, events and promotions coordinator for Community Main Street.

“The Holiday Shop Hop has turned into the kick-off for the holiday shopping season. People come down and get their recipes and start their Christmas shopping. Some stores are having their open houses this weekend, so they’ll be all decked out,” Bear said.

She pointed to a residual effect, as well. “People may stop in to get their recipe in a store they’ve never been in, see what’s inside that they didn’t know the store carried and come back to visit the store again.”

Participating businesses include: Vintage Iron, Driftless Style, PeekaBoo Baby, Hatchlings & Hens, Basket of Daisies, The Runner’s Flat, Chocolaterie Stam, Little Prairie Girl, Pepper Boutique, Kitchen Essentials, World’s Window, Miss Wonderful, Here’s What’s Poppin’, Main Street Exchange, Pump Haus, Scratch Cupcakery, Twirl Boutique, Mountain Man Nut & Fruit, LBL, LR Jewelers, Purse~N~ality, The Brass Tap, Spotlight Style Boutique, Fig & Frolic, Lotus & Lou, and Mack & Mav.

Jenny Boevers at Fig & Frolic said the shop hop has become a “favorite” with customers who look forward to seeing what recipes are being offered at each store. This year, Fig & Frolic will be featuring Neighborhood Famous Rum Cake recipe.

