DIKE — Help reduce waste, conserve water, and make your backyard more sustainable.

Conservation-minded citizens are encouraged to attend a community rain barrel workshop from 6 to 7:15 p.m. on April 20 at Kruger-Hemmen Sports Complex off Seventh Street.

Attendees will walk away with their very own and ready-to-hook up rain barrel. Tools, materials, and instructions will be provided for the modest registration fee of $10 cash. The barrels are recycled, 55-gallon food grade drums, repurposed for rain water harvesting. They come in blue or white, and are paintable.

Space is limited and preregistration is required. For further information or to register, contact Faith.Luce@ia.nacdnet.net or call (319) 824-3634 ext. 3.

This event is made possible because of a partnership between the Black Hawk Creek Watershed Project, Black Hawk Soil & Water Conservation District, Dry Run Creek Watershed Improvement Project and Grundy Soil & Water Conservation District. Supporters include Conagra Foods, Green Iowa AmeriCorps, and the Iowa Waste Exchange.