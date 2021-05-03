Buds & Blooms plant sale, tulip display for Mother's Day weekend at Cedar Valley Arboretum

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Spring visitors can expect to enjoy the tulip display in full bloom in the gardens.

“I’m hoping they’ll still look good. We planted 5,000 more tulip bulbs in the fall. They’re blooming right now and in a couple of beds, the tulips are just starting to bloom,” he said.

Pruitt was the only one to enjoy spring in the garden last season. The gates were closed to the public, staff worked from home and volunteers were asked to stay away because of COVID.

“I spent that time we were closed making weekly videos for YouTube and Facebook to show people what was growing in the garden,” he said. “I’m glad things are different this year, and people can bring their families out to walk through the gardens.”

Buds & Blooms is an important fundraiser for the organization which relies on community support, memberships, sponsorships, corporate and estate gifts and other sources to continue growing and offering programming.

CVABG maintains more than 40 acres of natural habitat and themed gardens. There are educational opportunities, activities and special events for all ages. In addition, the organization is a leader in local pollinator habitat restoration efforts and provides fresh seasonal fruit to the food bank from the Master Gardener’s Orchard.