Buds & Blooms plant sale, tulip display for Mother's Day weekend at Cedar Valley Arboretum

WATERLOO – Green thumbs and wannabes will find a diverse selection of annuals, perennials, native plants and shrubs at the Buds & Blooms plant sale on Mother’s Day weekend at the Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Gardens.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 8 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 9 at 1927 E. Orange Road. Admission is $5 for adults; $2 for children ages 5 to 17; and free for ages 4. Mothers will be admitted for free on May 9.
Last year’s fundraising plant sale was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, so Rob Pruitt expects there will be a lot of pent-up enthusiasm and desire for buying plants.
“Everyone is anxious to start planting in their yards and get going with gardening,” said Pruitt, CVABG executive director. “It should be a great fundraiser for us, a great opportunity to enjoy being outdoors with Mom and the family. And the plants you’re buying, the profits go to a good cause.”
Funds raised are used to keep the gardens growing.
A wide variety of annuals, including new varieties, succulents, vegetables and house plants, will be featured from Petersen & Tietz Florists and Greenhouses. A large selection of perennials from Stillwater Nursery in Cedar Falls, such as peonies, grasses, lilies, sedum, phlox and hostas, will be available to purchase, and native prairie plants and shrubs from Blooming Prairie Nursery in Carlisle.
Spring visitors can expect to enjoy the tulip display in full bloom in the gardens.
“I’m hoping they’ll still look good. We planted 5,000 more tulip bulbs in the fall. They’re blooming right now and in a couple of beds, the tulips are just starting to bloom,” he said.
Pruitt was the only one to enjoy spring in the garden last season. The gates were closed to the public, staff worked from home and volunteers were asked to stay away because of COVID.
“I spent that time we were closed making weekly videos for YouTube and Facebook to show people what was growing in the garden,” he said. “I’m glad things are different this year, and people can bring their families out to walk through the gardens.”
Buds & Blooms is an important fundraiser for the organization which relies on community support, memberships, sponsorships, corporate and estate gifts and other sources to continue growing and offering programming.
CVABG maintains more than 40 acres of natural habitat and themed gardens. There are educational opportunities, activities and special events for all ages. In addition, the organization is a leader in local pollinator habitat restoration efforts and provides fresh seasonal fruit to the food bank from the Master Gardener’s Orchard.
CVABG is working to develop a master plan that will guide development over the next 25 years.
For more information regarding the plant sale, call (319) 226-4966, email office@cedarvalleyarboretum.org, or visit the Arboretum office.