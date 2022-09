WATERLOO – The Waterloo Bucks will host a watch party on their LED video board on Sept. 10 for the annual Cy-Hawk game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones.

Kick-off is at 3 p.m. Gates at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium will open at 2:30 p.m.

Admission is free and fans are allowed to bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on the field to watch the game. No outside food or drink will be allowed but concessions will be open.