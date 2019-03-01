WATERLOO — The Waterloo Bucks are seeking nominations for their second annual All-Star Educator team.
The Bucks will honor 10 educators during the June 1 game versus the Rochester Honkers as part of Educator Appreciation Night festivities.
Educators who are chosen will not only be honored on the field but also will receive four tickets to that game and a customized Bucks jersey. That day, the Bucks take on the Honkers at 6:35 pm. Tickets to the game will be available starting May 1.
Nominations will be taken until April 12. Forms can be accessed by visiting the Waterloo Bucks offices during normal business hours or online at www.waterloobucks.com. Nominations also can be e-mailed to the Bucks at waterloobucks@waterloobucks.com or mailed directly to the Bucks offices.
For more information, contact Dan Corbin at 232-0500 or by e-mail at corbin@waterloobucks.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.