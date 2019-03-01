Try 3 months for $3
Waterloo Bucks logo

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Bucks are seeking nominations for their second annual All-Star Educator team.

The Bucks will honor 10 educators during the June 1 game versus the Rochester Honkers as part of Educator Appreciation Night festivities.

Educators who are chosen will not only be honored on the field but also will receive four tickets to that game and a customized Bucks jersey. That day, the Bucks take on the Honkers at 6:35 pm. Tickets to the game will be available starting May 1.

Nominations will be taken until April 12. Forms can be accessed by visiting the Waterloo Bucks offices during normal business hours or online at www.waterloobucks.com. Nominations also can be e-mailed to the Bucks at waterloobucks@waterloobucks.com or mailed directly to the Bucks offices.

For more information, contact Dan Corbin at 232-0500 or by e-mail at corbin@waterloobucks.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments