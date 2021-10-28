 Skip to main content
Buckle in Waterloo closing; last day is Saturday

Buckle closing in Crossroads email

A screenshot of the email sent to Buckle customers on Oct. 23, 2021, announcing the Buckle's closing Oct. 30.

WATERLOO -- A longtime men's and women's clothing store known especially for its denim is closing its location in Crossroads.

Buckle, at 2060 Crossroads Blvd., Suite 227, announced in an email to customers Oct. 23 it would be closing that location, inside Crossroads Center in Waterloo.

Topgolf or similar franchise eyed for Crossroads Mall

The email noted the last day for Buckle would be Saturday.

"It's been our pleasure serving you," the email read, noting no reason for the closure. "We appreciate your business and hope you'll continue shopping with us."

The email then pointed customers to the Buckle location in Cedar Falls, at 406 Viking Plaza Dr.

'Cirque Alcatraz' brings aerials, acrobatics to Crossroads Center this week

The manager of the Waterloo Buckle said, after speaking with her district manager, she could give no comment. She noted the store would be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and confirmed it would not be open after that.

The manager of the Cedar Falls store could not be immediately reached for comment on how the Waterloo store's closing would affect them.

Buckle began as Mills Clothing, a men's clothing store, in Kearney, Nebraska, in 1948, according to the company's own history. It currently numbers 445 retail stores in 42 states.

It did not appear the Waterloo Buckle's closing was part of a larger corporate shuttering of stores nationwide.

