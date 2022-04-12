 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Metro briefs

Buchheim to present at Johns Hopkins’ Macksey Symposium

WAVERLY — Andrew Buchheim, a political science and English major at Wartburg College, will present his research at the Richard Macksey National Undergraduate Humanities Research Symposium at Johns Hopkins University this month.

“My research is on Shakespeare's ‘Othello,’ which is a play I really enjoyed reading and discussing in a Shakespeare course last winter. Because the Shakespeare class has disability studies focus of analysis, I researched the history of disability at the time that Shakespeare was writing to see how concepts of disability are represented in ‘Othello,’” said Buchheim. “I later decided to expand my focus to Othello’s race, and I've just completed an analysis of Othello as a disability figure using the historical links between race and disability to show how he is rhetorically disabled by the fact of not being white.”

Buchheim, a junior from Sun Prairie, Wis., is president of the Scholars Program and Wartburg Democrats and president-elect for Kammerstreicher, a string ensemble. He also is a member of the St. George Quartet, an ensemble featuring the college’s top four string players.

