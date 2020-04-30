Buchanan sets 4-H Dog Show info meeting

INDEPENDENCE -- Dog lovers in grades 4 through 12 can participate in an online informational 4-H Dog Show meeting at 6 p.m. May 12.

Interested students should contact the Buchanan County Extension Office staff at (319) 521-4005 or (608) 343-0182 or email xbuchanan@iastate.edu to register.

Staff will provide an online link to the meeting, which will include looking over the dog handbook and detailed information on expectations and upcoming clinics to help participants prepare their dog for the summer show at the county fair.