STEM camp

Kids ages 5-11 can sign up for a nature-themed STEM camp on July 12.

 COURTESY PHOTO

AURORA — Buchanan County Conservation will offer a “Nature STEM” day camp for kids 5-11 years old from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 12 at 2791 136th St.

Kids will exploring science, technology, engineering and mathematics through nature.

To register, go to www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on “Public Events.” For more information, call the Fontana Nature Center at 636-2617.

