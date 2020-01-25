You are the owner of this article.
Buchanan County woman dead in semi crash
MANCHESTER – A Lamont woman died in a crash involving a semi near Manchester on Friday night.

The Iowa State Patrol identified the deceased as 42-year-old Sara Kremer.

The collision happened at about 7:10 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 13 and Burrington Road.

According to the State Patrol, Kremer was driving a Nissan Maxima west on Burrington and pulled in front of the southbound Freightliner semi, which was on Highway 13.

After the impact, both vehicles came to a rest in the ditch. The semi driver, 59-year-old Dale Conroy of Marion, wasn’t injured.

In addition to the State Patrol, crews with Manchester Police, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Manchester Fire and Rescue, RMC Ambulance and Iowa Department of Transportation Enforcement responded to the incident.

