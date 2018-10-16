Try 1 month for 99¢
Proposed Buchanan Co. vets memorial.

INDEPENDENCE — After two-plus years of planning, the new Buchanan County Veterans Memorial is poised to be begin development.

Operation 11th Hour, the plan to establish the memorial, has been a partnership project between the County Board of Supervisors, the Buchanan County VFW and American Legion posts. Groundbreaking for the memorial will take place at the front of the Courthouse at 2 p.m. Nov. 11.

Independence native, Col. Daniel Higgins, a 28-year veteran of the U.S. Army, will be the keynote speaker. He is a graduate of St. John High School and West Point and currently the commander of the 378th Forward Engineer Support Team-Main.

VFW Post Commander Roger Allen explained that Operation 11th Hour was chosen as the project’s name because the Memorial Committee had set a goal to have the project dedicate on the 100th anniversary of the ending of World War I, which ended at the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month of November 1918.

The project is being financially supported by grants, generous donations from businesses and individuals and through the purchasing of memorial pavers and benches. The memorial will be constructed on the front of the Court House with the statue of liberty serving as the central focus. You can donate and purchase pavers and benches going to www.Operation11thHour.org. Brochures with donation and purchasing information can be found throughout the County.

For more information, call VFW Commander Roger Allen at (319) 327-0538.

