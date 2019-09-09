INDEPENDENCE — Buchanan County Tourism has created a new look.
Recently the Buchanan County Tourism Board tasked the marketing committee with developing a new logo that would help encompass the large number of activities, sites and events in Buchanan County. The committee commissioned a local graphic designer to help them create this vibrant new logo.
“This new tourism logo helps showcase the variety and vibrancy you can find in Buchanan County,” said tourism president Kriss McGraw. “Buchanan County Tourism has made great strides in the last year to become more visible and enter the digital age. We have a stronger presence on Facebook, have added Instagram and created the www.travelbuchanan.com" target="_blank">www.travelbuchanan.com website.”
The Buchanan County Tourism board is comprised of representatives from each Buchanan County community including various County organizations and is open to anyone who would like to attend. The tourism board meets the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Bills Restaurant in Independence. Tuesday is the annual meeting and anyone is encouraged to attend. For more information on Buchanan County tourism go to www.travelbuchanan.com.
