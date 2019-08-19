ROWLEY — Citing the “explosion in popularity” of kayaking and paddling, a local conservation board is updating its boat launch, parking and sidewalks at a popular Wapsipinicon River access point.
Construction will begin at the Iron Bridge Access in Rowley, between Independence and Quasqueton in Buchanan County, later this month. Paddlers will still be able to access the ramp during that time, said Buchanan County conservation board executive director Dan Cohen.
He said in a release that use of the Iron Bridge Access has “greatly increased” in the past 20 years, and the current ramp and “free-for-all” parking was “not adequate to meet demand for safe and enjoyable water access.”
The construction project will improve the concrete boat ramp, allowing for easier loading and unloading of motorboats and paddle craft, he said. The project will also include:
- A second ramp.
- A pedestrian sidewalk.
- A transfer area between the ramp and sidewalk.
- A “reconfigured and enlarged” paved parking lot, with painted parking lines
- Restrooms.
- Overhead solar lighting at the ramp, restrooms and parking lot.
“The project will result in the state’s first fully functional gateway access with universal launch on a state-designated water trail,” Cohen said in the release. “The Wapsipinicon River Corridor at the Iron Bridge Access is the perfect place for this gateway to the river.”
Cohen said that section of the river features scenic, forested bluffs, abundant wildlife and fishing, and floats past the old Iron Bridge — on the National Register of Historic Places — as well as the Walter House at Cedar Rock State Park.
The project will be paid for with grants, including from the Wellmark Foundation, the Black Hawk County Gaming Association, the Buchanan County Community Foundation, and the Independence Lions Club.
“The Wapsi is easy to enjoy while paddling or boating on a section of river with few water hazards — appropriate for people with a wide range of skills and experience,” Cohen said.
