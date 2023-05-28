Gift this article
COURIER STAFF REPORT
Two suffered injuries Saturday after their vehicle entered a ditch and rolled over.
The 2004 Lexus RX 330 reportedly was traveling westbound in the 2500 block of 278th Street west of Quasqueton when the accident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. while failing to properly negotiate a curve in the roadway.
One occupant was ejected and then airlifted with serious injuries from the scene to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. The other was treated there for minor injuries.
The accident remains under investigation. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Quasqueton Fire Department, AMR Ambulance Service and LifeGuard Air Ambulance.
Photos: The 41st annual 4th Street Cruise in downtown Waterloo
Fourth Street Cruise 1
Classic cars roll through downtown Waterloo during the 41st annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
